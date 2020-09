Communist leader Haider Anwar Khan Juno on life support

Juno, 76, was put on the support system at Dhaka’s Square Hospital on Thursday morning, said his daughter Laboni.

She wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that her father suddenly started coughing at around 4 am and his ‘oxygen saturation’ started decreasing. Afterwards, he was later taken to the ICU where his condition further deteriorated and he was subsequently put on life support.

Juno was suffering from pneumonia at the time of his heart failure and was admitted to Square on Sept 15.

Although his condition had been ‘relatively stable’ for the past few days, it declined on Thursday morning, Laboni said.

Juno, the younger brother of communist leader Haider Akbar Khan Rano, was born in 1944 in Kolkata. Their ancestral home is in Barashula village of Narail. His father Hatem Ali Khan was an engineer. His grandfather, Syed Nausher Ali, was an eminent politician.

Juno was introduced to communist politics during his school life. Although he held a master’s degree in physics from Dhaka University, he chose to be a politician.

Juno was imprisoned after joining the Education Movement of 1962. He was then an active member of the East Pakistan Students’ Union. At the time, his brother Rano was serving as the president of the union. Juno was later elected as a member of the party’s central committee.

He was involved in the communist movement of the sixties and was in the pro-China camp. When the Revolutionary Students Union was formed in 1970, he became its president.

After independence, Juno was elected a member of the central committee of the Leninist Communist Party. In 1974, he became the cultural affairs secretary of the United People's Party. When the Workers Party was formed in 1979, he became a member of the party's central committee.

Juno trained as a guerrilla during the Liberation War of 1971. He was working on making bombs at the time. He also took part in the resistance against the Pakistani occupation forces in Shibpur of Narsingdi with the late Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan.

In addition to his political activities, Juno has also played a role in building a progressive people-oriented cultural movement. He was the president of the Gano Sanskriti Front. He has also served as the general secretary of the Bangladesh-Cuba Solidarity Committee.