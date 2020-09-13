BNP picks Salahuddin for Dhaka-5, Rezaul for Naogaon-6 by-elections

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names on Sunday after online interviews of the aspirants at party chief Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Saturday.

The by-polls to the seats are scheduled for Oct 17.

Former MP Salahuddin is the BNP’s commerce secretary. He had been elected MP three times.

Rezaul is a member of the party’s Naogaon district convening committee. He had headed the Atrai Upazila unit of the BNP.

Dhaka-5 fell vacant after the death of the Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Molla on May 6 while Israfil Alam, the ruling party MP from Naogaon-6, died on Jul 27.