BNP picks Salahuddin for Dhaka-5, Rezaul for Naogaon-6 by-elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2020 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2020 10:51 PM BdST
The BNP has nominated Salahuddin Ahmed for the parliamentary by-elections to Dhaka-5 constituency and Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam for Naogaon-6.
Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names on Sunday after online interviews of the aspirants at party chief Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan offices in Dhaka on Saturday.
The by-polls to the seats are scheduled for Oct 17.
Former MP Salahuddin is the BNP’s commerce secretary. He had been elected MP three times.
Rezaul is a member of the party’s Naogaon district convening committee. He had headed the Atrai Upazila unit of the BNP.
Dhaka-5 fell vacant after the death of the Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Molla on May 6 while Israfil Alam, the ruling party MP from Naogaon-6, died on Jul 27.
