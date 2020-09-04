Saima Wazed to headline CRI's seven-episode Let's Talk starting Friday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 02:00 AM BdST
Youth Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League's research wing, the Centre for Research and Information or CRI, will hold a series of webinars involving young minds and policymakers under its ‘Let’s Talk’ programme to discuss ways for faster recovery in the post COVID-19 era.
The seven-phase programme will begin on Friday, the CRI said a statement on Thursday.
Shuchona Foundation Chairperson and Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain, better known by her nickname Putul in Bangladesh, will join the discussion on the third day.
Youth Bangla team launched the signature programme ‘Let’s talk’ to facilitate interactions between grassroots activists and young politicians in 2014.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also joined the programme in 2018 to listen to the thoughts and ideas of the young generation and share her views with them.
“The youths will have to bear the brunt of the pandemic in the long run. The will lead the battle to take the country forward in the future. That’s why some episodes of the ‘Let’s talk’ will be organised on government policies plan for the youths,” CRI said in a statement on Thursday.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will attend the inaugural session to be moderated by Nobonita Chowdhury.
Nahim Razzaq, MP, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Hepatology Department Chairperson Mamun Al Mahtab, researcher Senjuti Saha, cricketer Salma Khatun, Ejaj Ahmad, Korvi Rakshand, Shakila Islam and Rajeeb Sadmani will also take part in the discussion.
