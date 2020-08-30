Awami League picks Nuruzzaman Biswas for Pabna-4 by-election

It finalised the candidate with ‘boat’ symbol at a meeting of its nomination board chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday, the ruling party said in a statement.

The seat, consisting of Ishwardi and Atgharia Upazilas, fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu on Apr 2.

A total of 28 people, including eight members of Dilu’s family, sought the Awami League’s nomination.

Nuruzzaman, a vice-president of the party’s Pabna district committee, is serving as chairman of Ishwardi Upazila Council.

The Election Commission has set Sep 26 for the by-polls. Polling will be held from 9am to 5pm.

Candidates must submit their nomination papers to the returning officer by Sep 2 and can withdraw their application until Sep 8.