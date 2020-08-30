Awami League picks Nuruzzaman Biswas for Pabna-4 by-election
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 08:02 PM BdST
The Awami League has nominated Md Nuruzzaman Biswas as its man to run for Pabna-4 parliamentary constituency.
It finalised the candidate with ‘boat’ symbol at a meeting of its nomination board chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday, the ruling party said in a statement.
A total of 28 people, including eight members of Dilu’s family, sought the Awami League’s nomination.
Nuruzzaman, a vice-president of the party’s Pabna district committee, is serving as chairman of Ishwardi Upazila Council.
The Election Commission has set Sep 26 for the by-polls. Polling will be held from 9am to 5pm.
Candidates must submit their nomination papers to the returning officer by Sep 2 and can withdraw their application until Sep 8.
