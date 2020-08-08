Family to apply for extension of Khaleda’s suspended prison sentence
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 08:51 PM BdST
The family of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will file a plea with the government seeking an extension of her suspended prison sentence.
The government freed her following the family’s petition on Mar 25 for six months amid the coronavirus pandemic on condition of receiving treatment at home and not travelling abroad.
The 75-year-old former prime minister had been receiving treatment in hospital under the supervision of the prison authorities. She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
“Madam [Khaleda] has not recovered yet. She is in the same condition as before. So extending her suspended prison sentence is urgently necessary,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The family will file the petition at an appropriate time, he added. Khaleda’s suspended sentence will end on Sep 24.
Her doctors visit her at her Gulshan home in Dhaka. They are following up on the treatment she had received in jail. Mirza Fakhrul said the doctors also consult Zubaida Rahman, a doctor and wife of Khaleda’s son Tarique Rahman, who are in London.
The BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, eye problems and other old-age complications.
Besides Mirza Fakhrul, senior BNP leaders met her at her home on Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.
- Biden assails Trump for 'bald-faced lies'
- Scientists worry about political influence over vaccine project
- Fate of Shahid as MP hangs in the balance
- Court rebukes Israeli PM’s son over harassing protesters
- US coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts
- Fauci resists Republican effort to use his testimony
- Biden ties economic revival to racial equity
- Divisions weaken leverage as Republicans support aid cut
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Air India repatriation flight crash-lands, at least 17 killed
- Hasina wrote to Trump to get Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury back: Momen
- Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite
- OC Pradip, Inspector Liakat among seven policemen suspended over Sinha killing
- Body of real estate businessman Abul Khair found at construction site in Dhaka
- Man City eliminate Real Madrid after Varane nightmare
- Fauci warns COVID-19 vaccine may be only partially effective, public health measures still needed
- Bangladesh reports 2,611 new virus cases, deaths rise by 32
- Five dead after bus ploughs into passenger van in Chuadanga