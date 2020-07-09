Crackdown on health sector irregularities under way, says Quader after COVID-19 test scam

The government is facing intense criticism after it emerged that unlicenced Regent Hospital issued fake coronavirus test reports after signing a deal with the Directorate General of Health Services for COVID-19 treatment.

The government always takes firm stance against irregularities and Hasina herself launched the crackdown through the raids on illegal casinos, the Awami League General Secretary Quader said.

“In continuation of this drive, operations are under way against the rogue quarters in the health sector who are deceiving the people,” the ruling party leader said.

The government began the crackdown to stop irregularities in the health sector after pointing out the irregularities on its own, he said at an online event on Thursday.

The government has targeted irregularities in the hospitals, fake test certificates, illegal plasma donation, and corruption in the purchase of protective and other medical kits, according to Quader.

“A criminal has no party identity. He or she must face justice,” the road transport and bridges minister said, in a clear reference to Regent Chairman Mohammad Shahed, a former member of an Awami League subcommittee who is now wanted over the alleged irregularities at the unlicenced private facility.

He also described efforts of the government and the ruling party to provide the poor with aid amid the pandemic and floods.