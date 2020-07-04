Bangladesh to hold parliamentary by-polls to two seats on Jul 14 in pandemic
>> Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 08:53 PM BdST
The Election Commission says it will hold by-polls to Jashore-6 and Bogura-1 parliamentary seats on Jul 14, amid the coronavirus outbreak, citing constitutional obligations.
The commission had postponed the by-polls originally scheduled for Mar 29 when the government had announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the virus.
As the lockdown has ended, the EC on Saturday decided to hold the polls. “All health rules will be followed during the by-elections,” EC Secretary Md Alamgir told bdnews24.com.
The Bogura seat fell vacant after the death of MP Abdul Mannan on Jan 18, while Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique died on Jan 21.
The EC is bound by the constitution to hold by-polls to vacant seats within 90 days and gets another 90 days in case of a natural disaster.
The 180-day window to hold the by-polls is closing on Jul 15.
The EC has also deferred elections to Chattogram City Corporation due to the outbreak.
