COVID-19: Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi released from hospital

He was discharged from the capital's Evercare Hospital (formerly Apollo Hospital) on Saturday, according to Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

"The commerce minister returned to his residence in Dhaka in the afternoon, having overcome the coronavirus. He will rest for a few more days as per the doctor's advice."

The 70-year-old was hospitalised on Jun 17 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Munshi, a freedom fighter, was elected to parliament from the Rangpur-4 constituency as an Awami League candidate for the third time in 2018.

A former president of garment exporters’ association BGMEA and the founding managing director of apparel company Sepal Group, Munshi was appointed as the country’s commerce minister in 2019.