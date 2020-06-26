Former home minister Sahara Khatun moved back to ICU

She was receiving medical care in the high dependency unit when the reading on the heart rate monitor became unclear at around 11 am on Friday, her aide Mujibur Rahman said.

"The doctors moved her to the ICU immediately,” he added.

Sahara was admitted to United Hospital on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions.

The 77-year-old lawmaker was shifted to the ICU on Jun 19 after her condition deteriorated but later showed signs of improvement.

A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka-18 seat. She was made the home minister in 2008 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.