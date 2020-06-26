Home > Politics

AL’s Biplab Barua contracts COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jun 2020 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 06:30 PM BdST

Biplab Barua, special assistant to the prime minister and the Awami League’s office secretary, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.

The ruling party's Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday confirmed the case and said: "Biplab Barua took a test for the coronavirus a few days ago. The result came out positive."

Biplab is currently taking treatment at home as per his doctor's advice, said Hasan Mahmud, also the information minister.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.