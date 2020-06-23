BNP’s Harunur Rashid walks out of parliament

The MP from Chapainawabganj-3 stormed out on Tuesday during a discussion over the national budget for the 2020-21 financial year.

The BNP leader sporting a Mujib coat was given 12 minutes to speak on the topic.

Towards the end of his speech, Harunur proposed forging national unity to ‘save the people’ instead of ‘thinking about the development’ of the country.

He went on to demand the withdrawal of ‘false cases’ against thousands of party leaders and workers, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.

The mention of Ziaur Rahman’s son triggered a commotion among the ruling Awami League MPs. Although his allotted time ran out, he continued his speech and asked the deputy speaker to give him additional time.

However, on being denied, Harunur was getting ready to stage a walkout when Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi asked him to be seated and listen to him.

The chair then said, “You spoke about national unity, which is a splendid proposal. But you have mentioned two persons whose name I would not pronounce sitting in this chair. An elected government cannot forge unity with a convicted individual.”

The deputy speaker added that the BNP leader had uttered ‘some words inappropriate for the parliament’ and he would expunge them from the record. But MP Harunur was allowed to speak for an extra minute following consultation with the Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina.

But Harunur then told the chair, “You didn’t extend my time when I asked. You gave me one additional minute after Honourable Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina told you to.

“I will not speak anymore. You have interrupted my speech and I am walking out of parliament in protest,” he said.

Some members of the parliament wanted the floor to speak over the incident later.

But the deputy speaker said, “My words will suffice to answer his (Harunur’s) questions. If inappropriate speech is uttered in parliament, I will definitely intervene; it doesn’t matter if that person is from the ruling party or the opposition party.”