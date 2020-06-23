BNP’s Harunur Rashid walks out of parliament
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 07:02 PM BdST
BNP’s Member of Parliament Harunur Rashid has walked out of parliament accusing Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah of interrupting him.
The MP from Chapainawabganj-3 stormed out on Tuesday during a discussion over the national budget for the 2020-21 financial year.
The BNP leader sporting a Mujib coat was given 12 minutes to speak on the topic.
Towards the end of his speech, Harunur proposed forging national unity to ‘save the people’ instead of ‘thinking about the development’ of the country.
He went on to demand the withdrawal of ‘false cases’ against thousands of party leaders and workers, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.
The mention of Ziaur Rahman’s son triggered a commotion among the ruling Awami League MPs. Although his allotted time ran out, he continued his speech and asked the deputy speaker to give him additional time.
However, on being denied, Harunur was getting ready to stage a walkout when Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi asked him to be seated and listen to him.
The chair then said, “You spoke about national unity, which is a splendid proposal. But you have mentioned two persons whose name I would not pronounce sitting in this chair. An elected government cannot forge unity with a convicted individual.”
But Harunur then told the chair, “You didn’t extend my time when I asked. You gave me one additional minute after Honourable Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina told you to.
“I will not speak anymore. You have interrupted my speech and I am walking out of parliament in protest,” he said.
Some members of the parliament wanted the floor to speak over the incident later.
But the deputy speaker said, “My words will suffice to answer his (Harunur’s) questions. If inappropriate speech is uttered in parliament, I will definitely intervene; it doesn’t matter if that person is from the ruling party or the opposition party.”
