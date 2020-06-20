AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 06:25 PM BdST
Awami League leader Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif has left for Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The ruling party's joint general secretary departed Dhaka on a Qatar Airways flight in the early hours of Saturday, his aide Tariq-ul Islam Tutul told bdnews24.com.
"His wife, their two sons and a daughter all live in Canada. His elder brother Rabiul Alam and younger sister are also there," he said.
Hanif has been unable to be with his family because of his political engagements with the Awami League's National Conference, the general elections and the local government polls all taking place within the last couple of years, according to Tutul.
"But now that his workload is lighter, he decided to go and visit his family. He will return very soon."
The aide also dismissed speculation that Hanif had contracted the coronavirus infection and said he hadn't even taken a test for COVID-19.
