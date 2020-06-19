Former home minister Sahara Khatun in intensive care
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 02:31 PM BdST
Former home minister Sahara Khatun, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital for several health complications, has been moved to intensive care after her condition deteriorated.
“Doctors at United Hospital shifter her to the ICU at around 10 am on Friday as her condition worsened,” her aide Mojibur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
The 77-year-old was admitted to United Hospital on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is keeping a close eye on her treatment, according to senior Awami League leaders.
A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka-18 seat. She was made the home minister in 2008 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.
- Trump asked China to help him win in 2020: Bolton
- Trump team prepares $1 trillion infrastructure plan
- Kamran leaves behind a rich political legacy
- Nasim, Abdullah mourned in parliament
- Nasim laid to rest at Banani
- State Minister Abdullah had COVID-19
- ‘A man of the masses’: Nasim mourned
- Nasim is dead
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul tests positive for COVID-19
- Mayors brace for zone-based lockdowns as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- UCB director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of COVID 19
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 100,000; another 38 die
- Three government agencies get new DGs
- Virus took 87 days to infect 50,000 people in Bangladesh. Then it took only 16 days to double the tally
- Trump unfit to be US president, Democrat Pelosi, conservative Bolton agree
- India plans extra tariffs, trade barriers on 300 imported products
- Bangladesh begins ivermectin trial in COVID-19 patients
- WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year