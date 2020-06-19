Home > Politics

Former home minister Sahara Khatun in intensive care

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 02:31 PM BdST

Former home minister Sahara Khatun, who is undergoing treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital for several health complications, has been moved to intensive care after her condition deteriorated.

“Doctors at United Hospital shifter her to the ICU at around 10 am on Friday as her condition worsened,” her aide Mojibur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

The 77-year-old was admitted to United Hospital on Jun 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is keeping a close eye on her treatment, according to senior Awami League leaders.

A member of the Awami League's presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka-18 seat. She was made the home minister in 2008 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.

