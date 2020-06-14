Awami League stalwart Mohammed Nasim laid to rest at Banani
Mohammed Nasim, Awami League leader and former minister, has been buried next to his mother at Banani graveyard as tributes poured in from across the political spectrum.
After a funeral prayer at Sobhanbag Jame Mosque followed by another at the graveyard, Nasim was laid to rest around 11 am on Sunday.
The freedom fighter was given a guard of honour after a funeral prayer service in Banani. Flowers were placed on his coffin, draped in the national and Awami League flags, on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as tribute.
Leaders of the Awami League, the 14-Party Alliance and the ruling party's affiliates paid their final respects to Nasim at the Banani graveyard.
Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who recently recovered from COVID-19, also went to the graveyard to bid farewell to Nasim.
The 72-year-old Nasim suffered a brain stroke while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He later died on Saturday while on life support.
Born to M Mansur Ali and Amena Mansur in Sirajganj’s Kazipur on Apr 2, 1948, Nasim represented the Sirajganj constituency for the fifth term. His father, Mansur Ali, was one of the four national leaders slain inside Dhaka Central Jail in 1975 after the assassination of founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After handling both ministries until March 1999, he became the home minister.
Hasina did not keep him in her cabinet after sweeping the 2008 elections, but made him health minister in the next term after the 2014 polls.
A presidium member of the ruling party, Nasim has been working as the coordinator of the 14-Party Coalition led by the Awami League.
One of the key organisers of the 1971 Liberation War and Bangabandhu’s close confidants, Mansur Ali had also served as prime minister after independence.
Nasim became active in politics after the killing of his father.
He has also founded a number of educational institutions in Dhaka and Sirajganj.
