AL hails budget as tool to ‘change virus crisis into possibilities’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2020 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 10:22 PM BdST
The Awami League has described the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, presented during the coronavirus outbreak, as a “document of realistic hopes to change the crisis into possibilities”.
The Tk 5.68 trillion outlay plan is based on a “different global reality”, the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in parliament on Thursday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “brave and timely” ideas inspired the budget, he said in a video message.
It will increase public confidence and help the country to ride out the coronavirus crisis, Quader said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents