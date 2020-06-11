AL hails budget as tool to ‘change virus crisis into possibilities’

The Tk 5.68 trillion outlay plan is based on a “different global reality”, the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “brave and timely” ideas inspired the budget, he said in a video message.

It will increase public confidence and help the country to ride out the coronavirus crisis, Quader said.