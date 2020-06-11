Home > Politics

AL hails budget as tool to ‘change virus crisis into possibilities’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2020 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 10:22 PM BdST

The Awami League has described the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, presented during the coronavirus outbreak, as a “document of realistic hopes to change the crisis into possibilities”.

The Tk 5.68 trillion outlay plan is based on a “different global reality”, the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “brave and timely” ideas inspired the budget, he said in a video message.

It will increase public confidence and help the country to ride out the coronavirus crisis, Quader said.

