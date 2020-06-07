Home > Politics

Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations

Published: 07 Jun 2020 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 08:29 PM BdST

Crime investigators of the Kuwaiti police have detained Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam aka Kazi Papul who is accused of people trafficking.
The police detained him at his home on Sunday night, Bangladesh Ambassador SM Abul Kalam told bdnews24.com.

The ambassador could not confirm the reason behind the detention of the MP.

Shahid’s wife Salina Islam claimed the reports on his “arrest” were “incorrect”.

He is not accused in any case in Kuwait, claimed Salina, who is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.

Kuwait authorities called him for “a business discussion in keeping with the procedure”, she added.

