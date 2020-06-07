Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations

The police detained him at his home on Sunday night, Bangladesh Ambassador SM Abul Kalam told bdnews24.com.

The ambassador could not confirm the reason behind the detention of the MP.

Shahid’s wife Salina Islam claimed the reports on his “arrest” were “incorrect”.

He is not accused in any case in Kuwait, claimed Salina, who is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.

Kuwait authorities called him for “a business discussion in keeping with the procedure”, she added.