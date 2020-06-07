Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 08:29 PM BdST
Crime investigators of the Kuwaiti police have detained Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam aka Kazi Papul who is accused of people trafficking.
The police detained him at his home on Sunday night, Bangladesh Ambassador SM Abul Kalam told bdnews24.com.
Shahid’s wife Salina Islam claimed the reports on his “arrest” were “incorrect”.
He is not accused in any case in Kuwait, claimed Salina, who is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.
Kuwait authorities called him for “a business discussion in keeping with the procedure”, she added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Former home minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- Government plans to lock Dhaka’s Wari, Rajabazar down to limit coronavirus spread
- Fire destroys warehouse linked to Amazon in Southern California
- Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743
- Prime Bank's Tanjil Chowdury becomes youngest chairman of a private bank in Bangladesh
- Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing is first Bangladesh minister to catch COVID-19
- Awami League leader Nasim in ‘critical’ condition with COVID-19
- Another hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara is set to treat COVID-19 patients
- COVID-19: Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing flown to Dhaka