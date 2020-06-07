Former home minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 01:13 AM BdST
Former home minister Sahara Khatun has been hospitalised in Dhaka for various illnesses.
The Awami League presidium member was admitted to the United Hospital last Tuesday with fever, allergy and other old-age complications, her aide Md Anis told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked about her health, an Awami League leader told bdnews24.com.
Sahara has been elected to parliament from Dhaka-18 constituency for the last three terms consecutively.
She took charge as home minister when the Awami League returned to power in 2008. She was later transferred to the post and telecommunication ministry
