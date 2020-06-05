Former health minister Nasim undergoes successful surgery after stroke
Former health minister Mohammed Nasim has successfully undergone a surgery after suffering a stroke while being hospitalised from COVID-19.
His son Tanvir Shakil Joy confirmed the development on Friday.
"My father's operation was successful. The prime minister called the doctors and myself to ask about him. Please pray for his speedy recovery," he said.
The Awami League leader will be kept in intensive care during the next 48 hours.
Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli with COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever and a cold, on Jun 1.
He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed into surgery on Friday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Nasim could not be transferred to the Combined Military Hospital on Friday as planned as a result of his deteriorating health, according to an Awami League leader.
Nasim, the son of M Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders killed in jail on Nov 3, 1975, had also served as home minister for the Awami League government in 1996.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina subsequently appointed him as health minister during her government’s next tenure.
