Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
Former health minister Mohammed Nasim’s health condition has deteriorated further after he suffered a brain haemorrhage while being hospitalised for COVID-19.
Nasim was subsequently rushed into surgery on Friday, his son Tanvir Shakil told bdnews24.com.
“Everything was going well for my father. His condition was improving but then he suffered a stroke in the morning. He is now undergoing a surgery,” Tanvir said.
Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli with COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever and a cold, on Jun 1.
He later tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. His condition had improved over the next three days before the setback on Friday.
Nasim could not be transferred to the Combined Military Hospital on Friday as planned as a result of his deteriorating health, according to an Awami League leader.
Nasim, the son of M Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders killed in jail on Nov 3, 1975, had also served as home minister for the Awami League government in 1996.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina subsequently appointed him as health minister during her government’s next tenure.
