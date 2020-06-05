Chattogram MP Mustafizur, his family test positive for COVID-19

Three domestic helps at the MP’s home in the port city’s Nasirabad also tested positive.

All 11 were doing well and receiving healthcare at home following doctor’s advice, the Awami League MP’s aide Mostafizur Rahman Russell told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The test results came back on Tuesday.

Mustafizur’s family members who have caught the respiratory disease are his wife, three daughters, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law.

Mustafizur is the first MP from Chattogram to have caught the virus

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the MP from Chattigram-16 seat had not contacted them for healthcare.