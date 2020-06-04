Jamalpur MP Faridul Haque infected with coronavirus

Faridul's test results came back positive on Wednesday, Civil Surgeon Dr Pranay Kanti Das confirmed.

The 67-year-old is receiving treatment at his Jamalpur residence, the civil surgeon said.

Islampur Upazila Awami League President Faridul is serving his third term as MP from the Jamalpur-2 seat.

He has been in his constituency since the novel coronavirus infections broke out in the country and took part in the relief efforts there.

At least 17 among the 53 new cases reported in the district on Wednesday were from Islampur Upazila.

Their tests were done in the PCR lab at Mymensingh Medical College, said Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sohan, assistant director of Jamalpur General Hospital.

Islampur Upazila Awami League General Secretary Abdus Salam, Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Abdul Khaleque and Rozina Akhter have also been infected, he said.

As many as 18 cases have been reported in Bakshiganj, eight in Jamalpur Sadar, three in Dewanganj, two in Madarganj, and one in Melandaha.

The coronavirus has infected 307 people in Jamalpur and killed four others until now. At least 132 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.