Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19

He was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka’s Shyamoli with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and cold, on Monday afternoon.

Bahauddin Nasim, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, and Nasim’s son Tanvir Shakil Joy said Nasim was in stable condition.

Joy said his father had no breathing problem and tested negative for coronavirus four days ago.

Health workers took Nasim’s swab for test again after hospitalisation, according to Joy.

Later in the night, the party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua confirmed that the test came back positive.

Nasim will be shifted to the Combined Military Hospital or CMH in Dhaka on Tuesday, Biplab added.

Joy said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had instructed them to move Nasim to the CMH.

“Abbu [father] has been unwell for different reasons. We hospitalised him after his pneumonic problem deteriorated. Now he is stable,” Joy said in the afternoon.