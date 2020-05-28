Home > Politics

BNP leader Rezzak Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2020 04:49 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 05:04 AM BdST

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s adviser and lawyer Abdur Rezzak Khan and his wife Mamtaz Begum have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rezaak, 80 and Mamtaz, 70, are undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital in Dhaka, BNP International Affairs Secretary Masud Ahmed Talukder said on Wednesday.

Rezzak had been taking treatment at home after he tested positive for the COVID-19 disease on May 20. He was hospitalised when he began having breathing problems, Masud said.

Several other members of the family were receiving treatment at home for COVID-19, he added.

Rezzak began his career as a lawyer at the Dhaka Judge’s Court in 1964. He was enlisted as a Supreme Court lawyer in 1967.

He had worked as an additional attorney general and president of Dhaka Bar Association.

