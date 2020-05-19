Khaleda Zia is in relief but health has not improved, BNP’s Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 06:30 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has found mental peace in staying at home but her physical condition has seen no improvement, a senior party leader said.
“Without any doubt, she is in relief after arriving at home and doing a bit better mentally for that. But there has been no improvement to her health at all,” BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a media briefing at Khaleda’s Gulshan Office on Tuesday.
“She is not being treated. Almost all hospitals are shut. There is no opportunity for her to undergo tests in hospital.”
Khaleda is continuing her treatment under the guidance of her private physicians who are aware of her physical conditions, said Fakhrul, who met the BNP chief on the night of May 11 at her home. That was their first meeting since her release from jail.
Sentenced to a total of 17 years behind bars in two graft cases, Khaleda was released through executive orders on Mar 25, a day before the shutdown, after serving 25 months of her sentence under the conditions that she would not be able to leave the country.
