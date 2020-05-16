Quader warns of ‘dark days of sufferings’ if Eid exodus continues

“Such a trend of going back to rural areas from cities could make the situation more complex,” the road transport and bridges minister told a meeting of the ruling Awami League at its chief’s office in Dhaka via a video call on Saturday.

The Awami League general secretary urged the people to refrain from crowding shopping malls, piers and other key transit points.

“Please follow the government’s guidance on health safety. Otherwise, we will be staring at dark days of sufferings,” he added.

Quader warned against irregularities in distribution of cash aid among the low-income families that have little or no earnings now due to the coronavirus lockdown.