Quader warns of ‘dark days of sufferings’ if Eid exodus continues
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2020 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 11:35 PM BdST
The exodus of tens of thousands of people from major cities in overcrowded transports before the start of a travel ban over coronavirus before Eid-ul-Fitr has left Obaidul Quader worried.
“Such a trend of going back to rural areas from cities could make the situation more complex,” the road transport and bridges minister told a meeting of the ruling Awami League at its chief’s office in Dhaka via a video call on Saturday.
The Awami League general secretary urged the people to refrain from crowding shopping malls, piers and other key transit points.
“Please follow the government’s guidance on health safety. Otherwise, we will be staring at dark days of sufferings,” he added.
Quader warned against irregularities in distribution of cash aid among the low-income families that have little or no earnings now due to the coronavirus lockdown.
