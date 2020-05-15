Awami League alleges disinformation over coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2020 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 09:30 PM BdST
The Awami League has alleged the data on deaths from coronavirus infection are being manipulated on social media with clever disinformation in a propaganda campaign against the government.
General Secretary Obaidul Quader brought up the issue while speaking from home at an event of the ruling party’s aid subcommittee via video call at the party chief’s office in Dhaka on Friday.
The road transport and bridges minister said a quarter with vested interests was falsely accusing the government of spreading imaginary information, saying all patients who died with COVID-19 symptoms had actually contracted the coronavirus.
“In fact the tests on samples from dead patients are showing both positive and negative results. Many are dying naturally from other health issues. But there are lies over these natural deaths,” he said.
Quader also said “a certain group” is creating confusion over the issue “nationally and internationally”.
The law enforcers have been taking steps to bring the people behind the disinformation campaign to justice, he said and added the home ministry was vigilant to keep the related law from being abused.
- Trump pointedly criticises Fauci
- Los Angeles mayor hedges on plan to extend lockdown
- Fauci to warn senate of ‘needless death’
- Atiqul seeks help before takeover
- Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Don't abuse Digital Security Act: Quader
- Obama describes Trump handling of virus as chaotic
- US tightens visa rules for Chinese journalists
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties
- Bangladesh virus caseload tops 20,000 after record daily spike, body count hits 298
- ‘Fear of death can’t stop life’, Hasina says as Bangladesh loosens lockdown
- Oxford coronavirus vaccine found protective in small monkey study
- Novartis CEO says any new coronavirus vaccine will take two years
- Prof Anisuzzaman had COVID-19, son says as test result comes after death
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Bangladesh detects coronavirus cases in Rohingya refugee camp
- Coronavirus volunteers to bury National Professor Anisuzzaman at Azimpur Graveyard
- India’s ‘maximum city’ engulfed by coronavirus