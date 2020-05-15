Awami League alleges disinformation over coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh

General Secretary Obaidul Quader brought up the issue while speaking from home at an event of the ruling party’s aid subcommittee via video call at the party chief’s office in Dhaka on Friday.

The road transport and bridges minister said a quarter with vested interests was falsely accusing the government of spreading imaginary information, saying all patients who died with COVID-19 symptoms had actually contracted the coronavirus.

“In fact the tests on samples from dead patients are showing both positive and negative results. Many are dying naturally from other health issues. But there are lies over these natural deaths,” he said.

Quader also said “a certain group” is creating confusion over the issue “nationally and internationally”.

The law enforcers have been taking steps to bring the people behind the disinformation campaign to justice, he said and added the home ministry was vigilant to keep the related law from being abused.