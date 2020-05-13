Atiqul solicits help before he takes office of Dhaka North city mayor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2020 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 03:57 AM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor-elect Atiqul Islam has sought cooperation from all as he is set to take charge on Wednesday.
The ruling Awami League-backed candidate had struggled with the mosquito-borne dengue fever outbreak when he had taken office after by-elections.
This time, he is facing a bigger challenge with the entire Bangladesh and the wider world devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. Dengue risks in Dhaka also lurk.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Tuesday, Atiqul said he knew the time was challenging.
“I need help from everyone, especially now in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a tough time to take charge. I believe we will be able to overcome the crisis if we work together,” he said.
Dhaka South Mayor-elect Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will take charge next Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fauci to warn senate of ‘needless suffering and death’
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Govt will crack down on abuse of Digital Security Act, warns AL's Quader
- In leaked call, Obama describes Trump handling of virus as chaotic
- US tightens visa rules for Chinese journalists amid coronavirus tensions
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- As hunger swells, food stamps become a partisan flashpoint
- Detained American, in Venezuelan TV statement, says he plotted Maduro's capture
- Trump tours new face-mask factory in Arizona but does not wear one
- Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over virus
Most Read
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Fauci to warn US of ‘needless suffering and death’
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second coronavirus wave
- BSMMU rubbishes report its vice-chancellor contracted coronavirus