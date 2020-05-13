Atiqul solicits help before he takes office of Dhaka North city mayor

The ruling Awami League-backed candidate had struggled with the mosquito-borne dengue fever outbreak when he had taken office after by-elections.

This time, he is facing a bigger challenge with the entire Bangladesh and the wider world devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. Dengue risks in Dhaka also lurk.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Tuesday, Atiqul said he knew the time was challenging.

“I need help from everyone, especially now in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a tough time to take charge. I believe we will be able to overcome the crisis if we work together,” he said.

Dhaka South Mayor-elect Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will take charge next Saturday.