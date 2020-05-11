Home > Politics

Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19

  Jamalpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2020 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 01:19 AM BdST

Anwarul Kabir Talukder, a former state minister of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, has died from COVID-19 at 76.

The retired army major general breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

His cousin and chief of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital’s pathology department Md Habibullah Prodhan confirmed to reporters in Jamalpur that Anwarul had tested positive for the deadly disease.

Anwarul’s younger brother Faridul Kabir Talukder Shamim, who heads the BNP’s Jamalpur district unit, said the former state minister was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with fever.

Anwarul, a nephew to former BNP secretary general Abdus Salam Talukder, was elected MP from Jamalpur-4 or Sarishabari constituency in 2001.

He had worked as state minister for finance and planning first and then for power, energy and mineral resources.

Anwarul later left the BNP and joined the Liberal Democratic Party. He had distanced himself from political activities in recent times.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don't abuse Digital Security Act: Quader

US President Donald Trump greets former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama after being sworn in as president of the United States at US Capitol in Washington. REUTERS

Obama describes Trump handling of virus as chaotic

US and China flags fluttering. REUTERS

US tightens visa rules for Chinese journalists

Khaleda receiving treatment at home

President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 5, 2020. The New York Times.

Food stamps become a partisan flashpoint

Personal documents are shown by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a virtual news conference in Caracas, Venezuela May 6, 2020. REUTERS

Detained American  says he plotted Maduro's capture

US President Donald Trump points as he watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, US, May 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump wears no mask during mask factory visit

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS

China mocks US coronavirus response in Lego-like animation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.