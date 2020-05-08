BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown

After serving 25 months in two corruption cases, she was released through executive orders from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in March.

The former prime minister was taken to her home ‘Feroza’ despite demands from the BNP leaders to transfer her to the United Hospital for better treatment.

“It [transfer to United] is not possible right now due to the current state of the country. She is undergoing treatment at home. All the members of the medical board that was formed for her treatment are expert physicians,” Khaleda’s sister Selima Islam told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Kheleda was still in “home quarantine” and gradually improving, Selima said and added her sister has not recovered from illness.

“She is suffering from arm and leg pain. Her fingers are still bent while she is suffering from diabetes as well,” Selima said.

The physicians visit the 75-year-old politician at home once a week.

“She needs long-term treatment. She has to undergo physiotherapy, follow-up and monitoring for a long time,” one of the doctors told bdnews24.com.

Khaleda spends her time in prayers, Selima said. The BNP chief also talks to her daughters-in-law and granddaughters sometimes on the phone.

She is also fasting despite her illnesses and having Sehri, Iftar and dinner with Selima.

Their younger brother Shamim Eskandar’s wife Kaniz Fatema comes to prepare meals every evening, said Selima.

Entry to Feroza is strictly restricted. Only physicians and some close relatives of Khaleda are allowed to enter the house, according to the security guards.