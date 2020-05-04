Home > Politics

Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee questions AB Party launch amid coronavirus crisis

Published: 04 May 2020 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 02:21 AM BdST

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee has expressed deep concerns over the emergence of a new political party called Amar Bangladesh Party, or AB Party, by the reformist Jamaat-e-Islami leaders in Bangladesh.

The platform that demands trials of war crimes suspects described the move as “an act of deception targeting the people” by a group of Jamaat leaders at a moment when the world is struggling with an unprecedented crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ousted Jamaat leader Mojibur Rahman Monju, the coordinator of the political outfit Jana Akankhar Bangladesh formed a year ago, unveiled the party, with a 222-strong convening committee, on Saturday.

AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, a former secretary, who resigned from Jamaat, will serve as the convener of the AB Party. Monju, the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat's student affiliate, has been made the member secretary of the committee.

Nirmul Committee leaders urged the government to watch their activities closely in a media release on Sunday paying tribute to Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam on her 91st birthday.

