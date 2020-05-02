Reformist Jamaat-e-Islami leaders launch new political party

Ousted Jamaat leader Mojibur Rahman Monju, the coordinator of the political outfit Jana Akankhyar Bangladesh formed a year ago, unveiled the new party, with a 222-member convening committee, at a media briefing in Bijoynagar on Saturday.

AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, a former secretary, who resigned from Jamaat, will serve as the convener of the AB Party. Monju, former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat's student affiliate, has been made the member secretary of the committee.

“We have ignored the critics and from today our party is going to be called Amar Bangladesh Party," said Monju.

Retired Major Abdul Wahab Minar outlined the aims and objectives of the new party at the briefing. The party will strive to make Bangladesh a 'welfare state' by ensuring the basic and civic rights of every human being, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, according to him.

Monju said the convening committee will be tasked with forming district units while finalising the party's draft constitution and electing its leadership in line with democratic principles.

২০০৯ সালে এক অনুষ্ঠানে দলের শীর্ষ নেতাদের সঙ্গে নিজামী

"We have launched a programme to provide food assistance to 20,000 endangered families with our limited resources. For now, the plan is to overcome this coronavirus situation by focusing on issues related to humanitarian services and formulate policies accordingly.”

The party will launch its activities after the coronavirus crisis ends, according to Monju.