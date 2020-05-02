Reformist Jamaat-e-Islami leaders launch new political party
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2020 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 05:05 PM BdST
Reformist leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami have launched a new political party called Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), a year after reentering the political fold on a fresh platform.
Ousted Jamaat leader Mojibur Rahman Monju, the coordinator of the political outfit Jana Akankhyar Bangladesh formed a year ago, unveiled the new party, with a 222-member convening committee, at a media briefing in Bijoynagar on Saturday.
AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, a former secretary, who resigned from Jamaat, will serve as the convener of the AB Party. Monju, former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat's student affiliate, has been made the member secretary of the committee.
“We have ignored the critics and from today our party is going to be called Amar Bangladesh Party," said Monju.
Retired Major Abdul Wahab Minar outlined the aims and objectives of the new party at the briefing. The party will strive to make Bangladesh a 'welfare state' by ensuring the basic and civic rights of every human being, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, according to him.
Monju said the convening committee will be tasked with forming district units while finalising the party's draft constitution and electing its leadership in line with democratic principles.
২০০৯ সালে এক অনুষ্ঠানে দলের শীর্ষ নেতাদের সঙ্গে নিজামী
The party will launch its activities after the coronavirus crisis ends, according to Monju.
