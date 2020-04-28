Gazipur Mayor Zahangir orders mosques reopened defying government curbs
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 11:32 PM BdST
Gazipur Mayor Zahangir Alam has announced his decision to reopen mosques in the city corporation areas to worshipers during Ramadan despite strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday following the reopening of some readymade garment factories over a month after the entire country was put on lockdown.
Gazipur, an industrial hub, is one of the mostly affected districts with 318 confirmed coronavirus cases. The reopening of the factories has also raised concerns over a larger outbreak.
“As the garments have reopened, the Muslim worshippers do not need to be bound by restrictions. They will be able to take part in Juma prayers and Taraweeh prayers. There will be no obstruction from the city corporation,” he said.
WARNING:
