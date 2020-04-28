Gazipur Mayor Zahangir orders mosques reopened defying government curbs

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday following the reopening of some readymade garment factories over a month after the entire country was put on lockdown.

Gazipur, an industrial hub, is one of the mostly affected districts with 318 confirmed coronavirus cases. The reopening of the factories has also raised concerns over a larger outbreak.

But the mayor said, “Only a few areas in the metropolitan area have coronavirus patients. The rest of the cases have been reported in other Upazilas.”

“As the garments have reopened, the Muslim worshippers do not need to be bound by restrictions. They will be able to take part in Juma prayers and Taraweeh prayers. There will be no obstruction from the city corporation,” he said.