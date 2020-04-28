Home > Politics

Gazipur Mayor Zahangir orders mosques reopened defying government curbs

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 11:32 PM BdST

Gazipur Mayor Zahangir Alam has announced his decision to reopen mosques in the city corporation areas to worshipers during Ramadan despite strict restrictions imposed by the government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

He made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday following the reopening of some readymade garment factories over a month after the entire country was put on lockdown.

Gazipur, an industrial hub, is one of the mostly affected districts with 318 confirmed coronavirus cases. The reopening of the factories has also raised concerns over a larger outbreak.

But the mayor said, “Only a few areas in the metropolitan area have coronavirus patients. The rest of the cases have been reported in other Upazilas.”    

“As the garments have reopened, the Muslim worshippers do not need to be bound by restrictions. They will be able to take part in  Juma prayers and Taraweeh prayers. There will be no obstruction from the city corporation,” he said.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2020. The New York Times

Trump’s words of self-praise on virus

Board Certified Chaplain Bill Simpson comforts a patient under investigation for coronavirus at SSM Health St Anthony Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US April 23, 2020. REUTERS

US states test safety of reopening

Women raise their hands as they protest against gender violence and femicide in Puebla, Mexico, Feb 22, 2020. REUTERS

Virus quiets global protest movements

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 21, 2020. REUTERS

Trump signs immigration ban

Ambulances park toward the Manhattan skyline during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, April 24, 2020.

Europe, not China brought coronavirus to NY: Cuomo

US President Donald Trump gestures as he answers a question during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 21, 2020. REUTERS

Trump immigration ban to last 60 days

Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, US April 15, 2020. REUTERS

How Trump allies organised, promoted anti-lockdown protests

Show us the proof: Quader tells BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.