Home > Politics

Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Apr 2020 08:55 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 09:12 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

The development comes as the US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday.

The US economy has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus and more than 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Israelis hold up their mobile phones as they demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. REUTERS

Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands amid virus curbs

Mirza Fakhrul ‘concerned’ over case against editors

PM slates people who go outdoors

Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US: Quader

Hasina orders AL relief committees

Doctor’s death ‘exposes state of health system’

Khaleda to stay in ‘home quarantine’: Fakhrul

Hasina greets AL members in video call

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.