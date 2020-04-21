Quader on BNP's relief obstruction claims: Show us the proof and we'll take action

The road transport and bridges minister was addressing the allegations raised by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The BNP has claimed that they’re being prevented from distributing relief among the poor. I want to ask them who is doing that and where? Please give us the proof,” he said.

“We’ll definitely take action against those who commit such inhuman acts. This is a punishable offence.”

Quader also dismissed claims that the government was trying to sabotage the BNP's relief efforts.

“I want to repeat that we don't need the government to destroy the BNP. They can do it themselves. Their politics of negativity is enough for that."

Quader also directed ruling party leaders and activists not to discriminate against anyone while preparing the list of people eligible for government aid at the grassroots level.

“Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has ordered a coordinated relief effort at the grassroots level. Relief committees will be formed at wards and unions in line with her directives."

“I urge the leaders and activists to make the list of relief recipients and coordinate with the administration soon. But political affiliation should not be a consideration when it comes to drawing the list."