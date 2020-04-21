Quader on BNP's relief obstruction claims: Show us the proof and we'll take action
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2020 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 07:58 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has called on the BNP to provide proof that their efforts to distribute relief among the poor during the coronavirus crisis are being obstructed.
The road transport and bridges minister was addressing the allegations raised by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a media briefing on Tuesday.
“The BNP has claimed that they’re being prevented from distributing relief among the poor. I want to ask them who is doing that and where? Please give us the proof,” he said.
“We’ll definitely take action against those who commit such inhuman acts. This is a punishable offence.”
Quader also dismissed claims that the government was trying to sabotage the BNP's relief efforts.
“I want to repeat that we don't need the government to destroy the BNP. They can do it themselves. Their politics of negativity is enough for that."
Quader also directed ruling party leaders and activists not to discriminate against anyone while preparing the list of people eligible for government aid at the grassroots level.
“Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has ordered a coordinated relief effort at the grassroots level. Relief committees will be formed at wards and unions in line with her directives."
“I urge the leaders and activists to make the list of relief recipients and coordinate with the administration soon. But political affiliation should not be a consideration when it comes to drawing the list."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- Mirza Fakhrul ‘concerned’ over digital security case against editors
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader
- Doctor Moyeen’s death exposes state of health system: Left Democratic leaders
- Hasina orders Awami League to form relief committees
- Hasina wishes party members on Bengali New Year in video call
- Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul
- Jamaat welcomes Hasina’s coronavirus bailout package
Most Read
- Hasina says some factories need to reopen gradually amid coronavirus lockdown
- Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
- Bangladesh virus deaths surge to 110 as cases jump
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge
- Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled
- Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery
- Coronavirus forces 69 Chattogram factories to apply for layoff
- US oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic
- Government to publish SSC results two weeks after office reopening