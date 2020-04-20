Mirza Fakhrul ‘concerned’ over digital security case against editors
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 03:57 AM BdST
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has voiced his concern at the starting of a a Digital Security Act case against the editors of two news publishers, including bdnews24.com, for reporting the alleged embezzlement of aid.
The BNP secretary general also condemned the case by a local leader of the ruling Awami League’s wing for volunteers Swechchhasebak League as a “bid to control the media” amid the coronavirus crisis.
The government has set “another damning example of obstruction to the presentation of real news and freedom of media” by allowing the case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker, Mirza Fakhrul said in a statement on Sunday.
“They [government] have sent out a bad message to the entire mass media . The government is so anxious about the truth being published that it has given a warning by filing this case,” he added.
He also demanded that the charges be dropped.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader
- Doctor Moyeen’s death exposes state of health system: Left Democratic leaders
- Hasina orders Awami League to form relief committees
- Hasina wishes party members on Bengali New Year in video call
- Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul
- Jamaat welcomes Hasina’s coronavirus bailout package
- Khaleda is in stable condition at Gulshan residence: BNP
- Ex-Dhaka Bar chief, BNP leader Sanaullah Miah dies at 60
- European Union welcomes BNP chief Khaleda’s release
Most Read
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- US stay-at-home frustration spreads; coronavirus-battered New York says may be past the worst
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD