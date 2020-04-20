Mirza Fakhrul ‘concerned’ over digital security case against editors

The BNP secretary general also condemned the case by a local leader of the ruling Awami League’s wing for volunteers Swechchhasebak League as a “bid to control the media” amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government has set “another damning example of obstruction to the presentation of real news and freedom of media” by allowing the case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker, Mirza Fakhrul said in a statement on Sunday.

“They [government] have sent out a bad message to the entire mass media . The government is so anxious about the truth being published that it has given a warning by filing this case,” he added.

He also demanded that the charges be dropped.