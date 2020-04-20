Home > Politics

Mirza Fakhrul ‘concerned’ over digital security case against editors

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 03:57 AM BdST

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has voiced his concern at the starting of a a Digital Security Act case against the editors of two news publishers, including bdnews24.com, for reporting the alleged embezzlement of aid.

The BNP secretary general also condemned the case by a local leader of the ruling Awami League’s wing for volunteers Swechchhasebak League as a “bid to control the media” amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government has set “another damning example of obstruction to the presentation of real news and freedom of media” by allowing the case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker, Mirza Fakhrul said in a statement on Sunday.

“They [government] have sent out a bad message to the entire mass media . The government is so anxious about the truth being published that it has given a warning by filing this case,” he added.

He also demanded that the charges be dropped.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

PM slates people who go outdoors

Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US: Quader

Hasina orders AL relief committees

Doctor’s death ‘exposes state of health system’

Khaleda to stay in ‘home quarantine’: Fakhrul

Hasina greets AL members in video call

Jamaat welcomes bailout package

Khaleda in stable condition: BNP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.