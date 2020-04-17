Home > Politics

Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2020 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 07:27 PM BdST

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that political discord could derail Bangladesh's fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Divisions between political parties are extremely detrimental to the nation amid this crisis,” Quader said on Friday.

“It can render us incapable to combat the consequences of the pandemic. We must not make this grave mistake.”

The road transport and bridges minister also pointed out that Bangladesh currently ranks 74th out of the 210 countries hit by the COVID-19 infection in terms of the gravity of the outbreak. “We are still doing better than Europe and the United States.”

“If we can stand together in this crisis, we can surely beat it. We must remember that this is a battle for survival for us all. We must endure it ourselves and help others do it as well or else everyone’s safety will be at stake.”

He called on the ruling party's grassroots leaders to follow the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by forming committees to distribute aid and raise awareness on the disease while warning them against any misappropriation of relief materials. 

