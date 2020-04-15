Hasina orders Awami League to form relief committees

The prime minister and ruling party chief spoke to the leaders in a video call from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Health Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi.

“The leader [Hasina] has asked us to form committees even at the ward level. The committees will list people who are really helpless, who can’t seek something from the others, the poor, and the ultra-poor,” Biplab said.

The local administrations will verify the lists and the police will also help in the distribution of relief, he said.

“And she [Hasina] told us to make the list without bias,” Biplab said.

Currently 5 million Bangladeshis are under the government’s relief programmes and Hasina wants to double the number, he said.

The relief materials will include baby food, according to the party’s office secretary.