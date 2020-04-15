Home > Politics

Hasina orders Awami League to form relief committees

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 07:29 PM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has ordered Awami League leaders to form committees across Bangladesh for distribution of relief amid the coronavirus lockdown that has left a huge part of the population jobless.

The prime minister and ruling party chief spoke to the leaders in a video call from the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Health Secretary Rokeya Sultana, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at Hasina’s political office in Dhanmondi.

“The leader [Hasina] has asked us to form committees even at the ward level. The committees will list people who are really helpless, who can’t seek something from the others, the poor, and the ultra-poor,” Biplab said.

The local administrations will verify the lists and the police will also help in the distribution of relief, he said.

“And she [Hasina] told us to make the list without bias,” Biplab said.

Currently 5 million Bangladeshis are under the government’s relief programmes and Hasina wants to double the number, he said.

The relief materials will include baby food, according to the party’s office secretary.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Khaleda to stay in ‘home quarantine’: Fakhrul

Hasina greets AL members in video call

Jamaat welcomes bailout package

Khaleda in stable condition: BNP

Lawyer Sanaullah Miah dies

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was released from BSMMU on Wednesday after 25 months behind bars. The government suspended her prison term for six months conditionally on ‘humanitarian grounds’ amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

EU hails Khaleda’s release

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan home after being released from BSMMU on Wednesday.

Khaleda is now free

AL’s Shafiul bags 15,955 votes, wins

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.