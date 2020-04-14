Home > Politics

Hasina wishes party members on Bengali New Year in video call

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Apr 2020 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 09:36 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent Bengali New Year greetings to Awami League leaders and members in a video call from her political office.

In the video, she also advised everyone to remain vigilant in the battle against coronavirus outbreak.

The AL president called Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud at 5pm on Tuesday and greeted everyone, the ruling party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told bdnews24.com. “(She) instructed us to keep safe distances and work.”

Due to the coronavirus crisis, a limited number of party leaders and other members visited Hasina’s political office.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Khaleda to stay in ‘home quarantine’: Fakhrul

Jamaat welcomes bailout package

Khaleda in stable condition: BNP

Lawyer Sanaullah Miah dies

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was released from BSMMU on Wednesday after 25 months behind bars. The government suspended her prison term for six months conditionally on ‘humanitarian grounds’ amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

EU hails Khaleda’s release

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan home after being released from BSMMU on Wednesday.

Khaleda is now free

AL’s Shafiul bags 15,955 votes, wins

Dhaka-10 goes to polls Saturday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.