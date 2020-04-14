Hasina wishes party members on Bengali New Year in video call
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 09:36 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent Bengali New Year greetings to Awami League leaders and members in a video call from her political office.
In the video, she also advised everyone to remain vigilant in the battle against coronavirus outbreak.
The AL president called Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud at 5pm on Tuesday and greeted everyone, the ruling party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told bdnews24.com. “(She) instructed us to keep safe distances and work.”
Due to the coronavirus crisis, a limited number of party leaders and other members visited Hasina’s political office.
WARNING:
