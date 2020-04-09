Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST
BNP chief Khaleda Zia will remain under “home quarantine” until the coronavirus situation improves in Bangladesh, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
“Khaleda Zia has to remain in quarantine considering the current state of the country. We hope she will be safe there. We will decide on the next steps once the situation improves,” he said.
“She is really ill. Her health has not improved much. We had demanded that she be taken abroad for treatment. Unfortunately, the authorities did not agree. Due to the state of medical care in the country, doctors have not been able to provide her with proper treatment. Her personal doctors have been taking care of her.”
The government suspended Khaleda’s sentences in corruption cases on March 25 and released her from prison conditionally, citing “humanitarian reasons” amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda will continue undergoing treatment at her Gulshan residence and would not be allowed to travel abroad.
Khaleda’s mandatory 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul
- Jamaat welcomes Hasina’s coronavirus bailout package
- Khaleda is in stable condition at Gulshan residence: BNP
- Ex-Dhaka Bar chief, BNP leader Sanaullah Miah dies at 60
- European Union welcomes BNP chief Khaleda’s release
- Couples have a working-from-home revelation: That’s what you do all day?
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars
- Khaleda will return to her Gulshan home after 25 months in jail
- Rizvi asks supporters not to crowd at BSMMU as Khaleda is set to be freed amid virus outbreak
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
Most Read
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194
- Bangladesh appoints Benazir Ahmed as new police chief
- Bangladesh court issues death warrant against Bangabandhu killer Mazed