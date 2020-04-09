Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul

“Khaleda Zia has to remain in quarantine considering the current state of the country. We hope she will be safe there. We will decide on the next steps once the situation improves,” he said.

“She is really ill. Her health has not improved much. We had demanded that she be taken abroad for treatment. Unfortunately, the authorities did not agree. Due to the state of medical care in the country, doctors have not been able to provide her with proper treatment. Her personal doctors have been taking care of her.”

The government suspended Khaleda’s sentences in corruption cases on March 25 and released her from prison conditionally, citing “humanitarian reasons” amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda will continue undergoing treatment at her Gulshan residence and would not be allowed to travel abroad.

Khaleda’s mandatory 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end on Thursday.