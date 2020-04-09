Home > Politics

Khaleda to remain in 'home quarantine' until virus situation improves, says Fakhrul

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST

BNP chief Khaleda Zia will remain under “home quarantine” until the coronavirus situation improves in Bangladesh, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

“Khaleda Zia has to remain in quarantine considering the current state of the country. We hope she will be safe there. We will decide on the next steps once the situation improves,” he said.

“She is really ill. Her health has not improved much. We had demanded that she be taken abroad for treatment. Unfortunately, the authorities did not agree. Due to the state of medical care in the country, doctors have not been able to provide her with proper treatment. Her personal doctors have been taking care of her.”

The government suspended Khaleda’s sentences in corruption cases on March 25 and released her from prison conditionally, citing “humanitarian reasons” amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda will continue undergoing treatment at her Gulshan residence and would not be allowed to travel abroad.

Khaleda’s mandatory 14-day quarantine is scheduled to end on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Khaleda to stay in ‘home quarantine’: Fakhrul

Jamaat welcomes bailout package

Khaleda in stable condition: BNP

Lawyer Sanaullah Miah dies

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was released from BSMMU on Wednesday after 25 months behind bars. The government suspended her prison term for six months conditionally on ‘humanitarian grounds’ amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

EU hails Khaleda’s release

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan home after being released from BSMMU on Wednesday.

Khaleda is now free

AL’s Shafiul bags 15,955 votes, wins

Dhaka-10 goes to polls Saturday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.