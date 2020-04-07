Jamaat welcomes Hasina’s coronavirus bailout package

“We welcome the financial incentive package announced by the honourable prime minister to help the economy, which is harmed by the coronavirus, and the devastated manufacturing sectors,” its Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said in a statement on Monday.

“We believe all the people concerned will work responsibly to implement the package sinking nepotism, partisanship and corruption,” he added.

The statement, signed by Jamaat publicity cell member M Alam, however, termed the announcement by Hasina “a package of debt”.

It said there should have been something on agriculture and food, remittance and the marginal people in the package.

The Jamaat’s ally the BNP harshly criticised the package.