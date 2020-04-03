Khaleda is in stable condition at Gulshan residence: BNP

Dr Zubaida Rahman, the wife of the party's acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, is overseeing Khaleda's treatment from London, BNP Vice Chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told bdnews24.com on Friday. “Her condition is now stable.”

"She needs to undergo modern treatment over a long period to recover completely.”

After serving 25 months behind bars in corruption cases, the BNP chairperson was released on Mar 25 through an executive order from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on 'humanitarian grounds'.

Since then, she has been undergoing treatment overseen by her personal medical team while being quarantined at her Gulshan residence.

The 75-year-old former prime minister is suffering from a combination of rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental ailments.

But body aches have been troubling her the most, according to her personal medical team.

Khaleda is unable to walk and requires the application of heat patches to soothe the pain, her doctors said.

Her diabetes is yet to be brought under control and the recovery has been very slow although she is relieved to be back home, they said.

CONCERNS OVER CORONAVIRUS

Khaleda was very distressed after seeing media reports on the global coronavirus pandemic of coronavirus, one of the doctors told bdnews24.com.

“She is very worried about how people from lower income groups will survive this and whether they'll have jobs or not. This is causing her a lot of stress,” the doctor said.

‘‘She shared her worries about the severity of the novel coronavirus with us.”