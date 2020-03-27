Ex-Dhaka Bar chief, BNP leader Sanaullah Miah dies at 60
Published: 27 Mar 2020 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 10:52 PM BdST
Sanaullah Mia, a leader of the lawyers loyal to the BNP, has died at the age of 60.
Known as an active functionary during bad times of the party, he breathed his last at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka on Friday night.
The former president of Dhaka Bar Association was suffering from kidney complications and acute pneumonia, BNP International Affairs Secretary Masud Ahmed Talukder told bdnews24.com.
Sanaullah had worked for the party and his clients despite suffering a brain stroke a few years ago.
He became a known face in the party for his work as a member of the BNP’s team of lawyers that fought the legal battle when party chief Khaleda Zia, her son Tarique Rahman and other leaders and activists were behind bars during the 2007-08 emergency.
Born in Narsingdi’s Shibpur, he had also been elected member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The joint convenor of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Khaleda, Senior Vice-Chairman Tarique, and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have condoled the passing of Sanaullah.
Other pro-BNP lawyers and leaders and activists of the party rushed to the hospital at Dhanmondi on hearing the news of his demise.
Sanaullah’s family said he would be buried at Shibpur.
