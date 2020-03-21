Home > Politics

Dhaka-10 goes to by-polls Saturday amid coronavirus fears

The Election Commission is organising by-polls to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat with more than 312,000 voters on Saturday amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of polling officials and law enforcers crowded the Dhaka Teachers’ Training College to collect electronic voting machines or EVMs and other polls materials throughout Friday.

The commission has arranged hand sanitisers for the voters while polling officers will get masks and gloves as well, Returning Officer GM Shahtabuddin said.

Ruling Awami League candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and his main rival the BNP’s Sheikh Rabiul Alam urged the voters to turn up at the polling stations and wash their hands before and after voting.

Mohiuddin said he would vote at Kalabagan between 10am and 11am after accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while she votes at Dhaka City College.

Rabiul said the EC must ensure fair polls because the voters are going to the polling station risking their health.

The government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, however, has advised the EC against using EVMs in the polls.

“It’s of course risky because many people will touch the same buttons,” Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said at a media briefing.

