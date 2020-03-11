Govt too busy with Mujib Year celebrations to deal with coronavirus: BNP's Rizvi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 04:46 PM BdST
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has accused the government of being too preoccupied with the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to properly address the growing panic over a novel coronavirus.
“The nation is gripped with panic over the coronavirus but the government is negligent and whimsical over the issue. Their entire focus is on celebrating Mujib Year,” Rizvi said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR confirmed the first three cases of the coronavirus in Bangladesh on Sunday. Two of them had recently returned from Italy, while the other is a relative of one of the returnees.
According to Rizvi, a few unscrupulous officials are selling off health certificates in the airport.
“No proper screening system exists in the country to identify people infected with the virus. A group of dishonest officials are selling ‘coronavirus-free certificates’ in the airport. The media already reported on it.”
“That’s why those Italy returnees were not detected at the airport. The government shifted them to a hospital when they visited a doctor after their condition deteriorated. The wife of one of the returnees has also been infected with the coronavirus.”
The BNP bemoaned the 'completely unsafe' state of airports and land ports while alleging that public hospitals lack adequate ICU beds and ventilation machines to treat infected patients.
"The airports don’t have scanners or have ones that are out of order. Three thermal scanners were installed in the international airport but they are broken already,” said Rizvi.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP’s Fakhrul accuses govt of hiding coronavirus cases
- Family ‘file plea’ with government for Khaleda’s freedom
- Mujib Year celebrations shouldn't be used for self-promotion, warns AL's Quader
- Awami League is ‘not embarrassed’ by Papia scandal, Quader says
- Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul
- BNP announces protests over Khaleda’s bail rejection
- HC rejects Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- HC to issue order on Khaleda's bail as she refuses to undergo 'advanced treatment' at BSMMU
- BSMMU submits Khaleda’s health report to court
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
Most Read
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Fire ravages slum in Dhaka's Rupnagar
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears
- ACC sends to Interpol list of money laundering suspects hiding abroad
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
- Mosud Mannan appointed new Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey