Family ‘file plea’ with government for Khaleda’s freedom

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 01:35 AM BdST

The family of Khaleda Zia have reportedly filed a petition with the home ministry for a temporary release of the jailed BNP chief but its secretary general denied any knowledge of the plea.

Facing questions from journalists after an event in Dhaka amid speculations over the issue on Sunday, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “[A petition] may have been filed on behalf of the family. I don’t know about its content.”

He also said seeking parole “entirely” depends on Khaleda and her family while the party was yet to decide whether to urge the government to grant her parole.

The BNP and Khaleda’s family have been demanding her unconditional release since she was jailed in February, 2018 for corruption.

Alleging that the verdicts in two cases against her were politically biased, they demand her release on bail so that she can freely move to get treatment.   

Ruling Awami League leaders say the issue hinges entirely on the court but the government would consider if she pleads for parole.

