Only movement can free Khaleda, says Fakhrul

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2020 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 04:34 PM BdST

Jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can now only be freed through movement after the High Court rejected her bail plea, according to Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“This is a fascist government and they are keeping Begum Khaleda Zia behind bars out of political vengeance. They are not granting her the bail that she deserves,” Fakhrul told reporters on Sunday after the latest round of Khaleda’s legal proceedings.

“We are approaching the people and are working towards uniting them. We believe the leader of democracy will be freed through the united movement of people. ”

The BNP had called for the release of Khaleda through movement before too but the ruling Awami League leaders had questioned their capacity.

"We are trying our best to free Begum Khaleda Zia as her illness is making us extremely worried,” said Fakhrul.

“For the past two years, we have been trying to get her released both legally and politically. But this fascist government has been keeping her under detention illegally.” 

