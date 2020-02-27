HC to issue order on Khaleda's bail as she refuses to undergo 'advanced treatment' at BSMMU
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has not given consent to receiving advanced medical care as recommended by a panel overseeing her treatment, according to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University authorities.
The BSMMU confirmed the matter in a report submitted to the High Court on Thursday.
The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice KM Zahirul Hoque later announced that it will issue an order on Khaleda’s bail plea in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case at 2pm.
Lawyer Zainul Abedin represented the BNP chief in court while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state. Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission.
On Dec 12, the Appellate Division turned down Khaleda’s bail appeal on Zia Charitable Trust graft case but issued an order saying the BNP chairperson would be given ‘advanced treatment’ in line with the recommendations of her medical board at BSMMU if she agreed to it.
Khaleda’s legal team made a fresh appeal to the High Court for bail two months later while seeking an order requiring the vice chancellor of BSMMU to submit an updated report on her condition
The High Court subsequently ordered the BSMMU VC to submit a report on Khaleda’s health following a hearing on Feb 23. It also directed the authority to inform the court if Khaleda agreed to receive the advanced treatment and if so, inform the Supreme Court's registrar general of it.
The apex court's registrar general later presented the BSMMU report to the court on Thursday.
Khaleda has been suffering from hypertension, diabetes, asthma and osteo-arthritis, according to the report. However, she did not consent to the ‘advanced treatment’ but her other health complications are under control now, the report said. The medical tests needed for her cannot be done.
Zainul told the court that he would speak to Khaleda to find out why she did not agree to undergo the treatment.
He requested the court to defer its order on Khaleda’s bail until Sunday but the bench turned down the plea.
