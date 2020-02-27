BNP announces protests over Khaleda’s bail rejection
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:28 PM BdST
The BNP has alleged government’s vengeance to the opposition as the High Court has turned down a bail appeal from BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The party has announced protest plans across the country including Dhaka next Saturday.
BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the plan at the party headquarters on Thursday afternoon after the High Court order.
“I am conveying profound condemnation on behalf of the BNP over the verdict,” Rizvi said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP announces protests over Khaleda’s bail rejection
- HC rejects Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust graft case
- HC to issue order on Khaleda's bail as she refuses to undergo 'advanced treatment' at BSMMU
- BSMMU submits Khaleda’s health report to court
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- AL discloses ‘scandalous’ stories to divert public attention: BNP on Papia, casino scam
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- BNP pledges ‘fair trial’ for Peelkhana massacre if elected to form government
- Papia will face justice regardless of identity, says AL's Quader
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Saudi Arabia places temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%