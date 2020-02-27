Home > Politics

BNP announces protests over Khaleda’s bail rejection

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:28 PM BdST

The BNP has alleged government’s vengeance to the opposition as the High Court has turned down a bail appeal from BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

The party has announced protest plans across the country including Dhaka next Saturday.

BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the plan at the party headquarters on Thursday afternoon after the High Court order.

“I am conveying profound condemnation on behalf of the BNP over the verdict,” Rizvi said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

HC rejects Khaleda’s bail appeal

Khaleda doesn't consent to advanced treatment at BSMMU

BNP chief Khaleda Zia is being taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, or BSMMU, on Monday from the old jailhouse on Dhaka's Nazimuddin Road. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Khaleda’s health report sent to court

No one owns up to Papia

BNP questions Papia arrest timing

Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader

BNP pledges ‘fair trial’ for Peelkhana massacre

Papia will face justice: Quader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.