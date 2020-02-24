Papia will face justice regardless of identity, says AL's Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2020 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 08:12 PM BdST
Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has said Shamima Noor Papia, a Jubo Mohila League leader expelled after her arrest by the RAB over her links to a series of criminal activities, and her backers will be brought to justice.
He made the remarks after a meeting with the Asian Development Bank's Country Director Manmohan Parkash at the Secretariat on Monday.
Papia was arrested alongside her husband Sumon Chowdhury alias Moti Sumon and their two associates, Sheikh Tayeba Noor and Sabbir Khandaker, were arrested at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Feb 22.
They are accused of making a fortune through “trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement”. Papia is also believed to be involved in sex trade at luxurious hotel suites.
Jubo Mohila League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League for young women, subsequently expelled Papia as its Narsingdi unit general secretary for breaching organisational discipline.
"The criminal will be punished in accordance with the law. This government hasn't allowed anyone to get away with crimes, irrespective of their political affiliation. All criminals will be brought to justice. Papia too will face justice as a criminal regardless of her political identity," said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Quader.
"There's no reason to think that they won't come forward. Everything will come up when the matter reaches court."
According to Quader, the situation with Papia would not have arisen had the government been aware of her involvement in crimes.
When a journalist asked whether the arrest of Papia was part of the government crackdown on wrongdoings, he said the law enforcement and judiciary were free to arrest and punish anyone involved in crimes.
“Have you seen ruling party criminals facing justice during any previous government?” Quader asked.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
- No ‘peace’ until Khaleda is released, says BNP leader Hafizuddin
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
- BNP pays tribute to language martyrs with pledge to secure Khaleda's release
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- HC to hear Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust case on Feb 23
- Quader refers to record of phone call as Fakhrul denies requesting Khaleda’s parole
- Fakhrul denies discussing Khaleda’s parole with Quader
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- Mohiuddin gets AL ticket to run for Dhaka-10, Rezaul for Ctg mayor
Most Read
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Grameenphone pays BTRC Tk 10 billion on court orders in audit dispute
- Momen urges Malaysian minister to reopen labour market to Bangladeshis
- Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Trump tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Concern over coronavirus spread grows as cases jump in South Korea, Italy and Iran
- Iran says 43 infected with coronavirus, eight dead