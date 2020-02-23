High Court set to hear Khaleda’s bail plea
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2020 12:11 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 12:11 PM BdST
The High Court will hear the bail plea of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case on Sunday afternoon.
The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice KM Zahirul Hoque set the hearing at 2pm after the state counsels appealed for time on Sunday morning.
Barrister Moudud Ahmad and AJ Mohammed Ali, part of Khaleda’s legal team, were present in the court.
On Feb 18, Khaleda’s legal counsels appealed to the High Court for her bail seeking better treatment for her. The court set the hearing date after Khaleda's lawyer Khondokar Mahbub Hossain presented the petition in court the next day.
Khaleda has been in prison since February 2018, serving a total of 17 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases.
The former prime minister was later transferred to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Apr 1 last year for treatment under the supervision of jail authorities.
The BNP chairperson’s legal team had previously appealed to the High Court for her bail after she was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.
The High Court turned down the bail appeal on Jul 31 last year, taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.
Khaleda’s lawyers subsequently appealed against the decision to the top court but the Appellate Division too denied her bail.
The court, however, ordered the authorities to take swift measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at BSMMU.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- No ‘peace’ until Khaleda is released, says BNP leader Hafizuddin
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
- BNP pays tribute to language martyrs with pledge to secure Khaleda's release
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- HC to hear Khaleda's bail plea in Zia Charitable Trust case on Feb 23
- Quader refers to record of phone call as Fakhrul denies requesting Khaleda’s parole
- Fakhrul denies discussing Khaleda’s parole with Quader
- Former Awami League MP Rahmat Ali dies at 75
- Mohiuddin gets AL ticket to run for Dhaka-10, Rezaul for Ctg mayor
- BNP holds protest rally as police foil planned march for Khaleda's release
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Sacked RAB officer returns home after remaining traceless for one and a half years
- Rizvi ‘injured in police attack’ in Mirpur
- Dozens of Rohingya face charges for illegal travel in Myanmar after fleeing Rakhine state
- Needless panic about coronavirus will cause more trouble: IEDCR
- Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
- Former teacher of Khulna University dies after falling off moving train
- Coronavirus outbreak to cost global airlines nearly $30bn
- Robi seeks to raise Tk 5.2bn through IPO in Bangladesh
- Fears of global coronavirus spread as cases accelerate in Iran and South Korea